Uttar Pradesh: Woman alleges gang rape at gunpoint in Banda, daughter molested

A 31-year-old woman from Jhansi alleged that she was gang-raped at gunpoint in front of her nine-year-old daughter, who was also molested, after being lured into a vehicle while travelling to the Kalinjar Fort in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. Praveen Kumar, circle officer of Naraini, said an investigation has been initiated. (Representational image)

In a written complaint submitted to Banda superintendent of police (SP) Palash Bansal on Saturday, the woman, a resident of Jhansi’s Sipri area, said she arrived in Banda on June4 to visit the fort.

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While waiting for transport at Baboolal intersection, she met a man who identified himself as Bhagwandeen and offered to take her to the fort for ₹500, according to the complaint, which added that Bhagwandeen allegedly stopped the vehicle near a canal before Naraini, where she and her daughter were shifted to another car with two others present.

When the vehicle turned onto an unpaved road, she questioned the route.

At that point, a man seated in the front allegedly pulled out a pistol, pressed it against the girl’s head and demanded her jewellery, mobile phone and the ₹10,000-12,000 she was carrying, she claimed.

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“They said they would shoot my daughter if I did not comply,” the woman alleged.

The accused then allegedly took her to a small room near a water tank along a canal embankment, where she and her daughter were held captive.

She alleged that her daughter fell unconscious after being forced to consume alcohol and was subsequently molested by a third man, identified as Rishabh. She added that the three men then took turns raping her.

A fourth man arrived at the tubewell later and also allegedly raped her.

The accused later dropped the woman on a main road. They allegedly fled with her jewellery and other valuables.

Praveen Kumar, circle officer of Naraini, said an investigation has been initiated. “The matter is being investigated and the case will be registered after that.”

SP Bansal was not available for comment.