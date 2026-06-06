Bhusawal court awards death sentence for rape, quadruple murder

PUNE/NASHIK: A special fast-track court (FTSC) in Bhusawal, Jalgaon district, on June 4 sentenced to death a youth, Mahendra Barela, 19, for gruesome rape and quadruple murder of four minor siblings. A special fast-track court in Bhusawal, Jalgaon district, on June 4 sentenced to death a youth, Mahendra Barela, 19, for gruesome rape and quadruple murder of four minor siblings. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Special judge S R Yadav pronounced the judgment under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The judgment read: “From the nature of injuries caused to the victims using an iron axe, one can understand the manner of brutality in committing the murders. I am of the view that the young age of the accused cannot be a mitigating circumstance for a lesser sentence of life imprisonment.”

The court has allowed the accused to move Bombay High Court (HC) within 30 days to challenge the judgment. The court has also recommended that the Jalgaon district legal services authority pay suitable compensation to the victims’ father who suffered tremendous loss due to the crime.

Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam along with additional public prosecutor Pravin Bhombe, argued the case on behalf of the state.

The horrific incident took place on the night of October 15, 2020, at a farmhouse in Raver taluka. The farmhouse owner and complainant in the case, Shaikh Mustafa Shaikh Yasin, had employed the victims’ father as a labourer. The family used to stay in the farmhouse. On October 14, the parents had travelled to Madhya Pradesh to attend the funeral of a relative, leaving their four minor children behind at the farmhouse. On the morning of October 16, when Yasin visited the farmhouse, he found three minors lying dead on the floor in a pool of blood with deep gashes on their necks and heads. They were aged between eight and 14 years of age. The trio’s 13-year-old sister was found lying dead on a cot with severe neck injuries. Her clothes were visibly dishevelled, indicating a sexual assault. A blood-stained iron axe was recovered from the crime scene.

While defence advocate, Satyanarayan Pal, argued that the case was built on false implications, delay in recording statements, and mere suspicion, the scientific evidence proved irrefutable. The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in Nashik found that the DNA profile extracted from the vaginal swab of the 13-year-old victim matched the DNA samples obtained from the accused. Moreover, the fatal ‘chop wounds’ on all four children were consistent with the seized iron axe.

During the probe, the Jalgaon police established that Mahendra was a friend of one of the deceased, a 14-year-old boy; and had stayed in the farmhouse on the night when he committed the crime.

During the trial, the accused’s own father, Sitaram Barela and his uncle, Sukhram Barela admitted before the court that the accused had made frantic phone calls informing them that he had committed the crime.