Woman athlete injured in brawl between two groups

A woman got injured in a physical brawl between two groups in the Sushant Golf City area of the state capital on March 25. Cross FIRs were registered by the groups on Tuesday (Mar 26) at the Sushant Golf City police station and the probe is still on. (Pic for representation)

The injured woman identified as Swati Singh is a weightlifter and a bronze medallist in the 2010 Commonwealth Games. In her complaint to the police, the woman claimed that on the day of the Holi festival, she was in her car along with her two male friends Shivpal Singh, also an athlete and a Javelin thrower, and Tanveer Gujjar and was going towards Khurdahi Bazar. They stopped on way for some work when another four-wheeler approached them from the front in which a few men were sitting.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“One of the men inside the car passed a lewd comment on me, to which I objected. He then abused me after which my two friends raised objections and dialled 112. However, the men came out of their car and started thrashing my friends. One of the men, Pratyush Shukla dragged me out of my car and hit me with some heavy weapon leaving me severely injured,” said Swati in the FIR. She said that she also received multiple injuries on her legs and other body parts.

“The head injury was so severe that I had to get four stitches done,” said the athlete as the reason for her late report to the local police station.

The complainant from another group Chandan Shukla, a resident of Khurdahi Bazar, said in his police complaint that he was sitting inside his car with his friends when another car approached in which a girl was sitting with four youths. They were all in inebriated state and started thrashing him for no reason.

Shukla in his complaint added that SHO of Sushant Golf City and other female cops were present there at the time of incident.

According to SHO Sushant Golf City Anjani Kumar Mishra, both the groups have lodged an FIR in the case and the matter is still being investigated.

“We reached the site and found that Swati Singh was in a drunken state due to which the medical examination couldn’t take place,” said Mishra. Police also claimed that Swati was the first one to hit Shukla.