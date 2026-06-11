Yogi Adityanath congratulates Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected PM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected prime minister. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, right, being received by BJP leader Tarun Chugh, on his arrival before a meeting of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI PHOTO)

Describing the achievement as a reflection of the people’s trust and support, the chief minister said, “This milestone is a collective expression of the trust, affection, and blessings of the people of India. May the prime minister’s tireless dedication to nation-building continue to script new chapters of India’s progress, prestige, and strength. Having completed 4,399 consecutive days in office as an elected Prime Minister, Shri Modi has become the longest-serving public leader to hold the post.”

The chief minister wrote on X, “Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the guiding force of Amrit Kaal and a leader continuously devoted to the service, security, and prosperity of 1.45 billion Indians, deserves heartfelt congratulations on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India’s history. This unprecedented milestone in Indian democracy is a collective expression of the trust, affection, and blessings of the people of the country.”

He further wrote: “History rarely witnesses moments when a leader becomes not merely the head of a government, but a symbol of the consciousness of an entire era. This recognition is a tribute to the dedication, sacrifice, foresight, and commitment to the nation that have connected millions of Indians with the dream of Viksit Bharat.”

“It is my earnest wish that the prime minister’s unwavering dedication to national service continues to write new chapters of India’s progress, prestige and strength,” the chief minister wrote.