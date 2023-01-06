Yogi Adityanath launches roadshow in Mumbai, assures safety of investors, investment in Uttar Pradesh

Launching the state government’s roadshow in Mumbai, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday assured industry leaders of the safety and security of all investors and their investment in Uttar Pradesh.

Calling upon entrepreneurs to make full use of the opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath projected the state as the best investment destination which had the best of infrastructure, connectivity, natural resources and the most fertile land.

The Mumbai event launched by Yogi Adityanath marked the beginning of similar roadshows to be organised in seven other major cities of the country in the coming weeks.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to make India a $ 5 trillion economy, he said the road to realising this dream went via Uttar Pradesh.

The state government was working keenly to make the dream come true, he said in an obvious reference to state government’s objective of making the state a trillion dollar economy in the next five years.

He extended an invitation to the industry leaders to attend the Global Investors Summit-2023 scheduled in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

“I thought to extend invitation personally to domestic investors,” he said.

Mentioning the international roadshows that the state government’s eight teams held at 21 major cities overseas, he said global investors were keen to invest in Uttar Pradesh, which had received investment proposals worth ₹7.12 lakh crore.

He also had a meeting with the bankers, urging them to increase the credit deposit ratio in the state. The chief minister separately met industry leaders who included Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Piramal Group chairperson Ajay Piramal and JSW Group chairman and MD Sajjan Jindal.

“We have nearly zero human interference. The Chief Minister’s Office will begin monitoring once you sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU). You need not go anywhere. No one will interfere in any work related to you. Even incentives will be transferred online as we have tried to minimize human interference,” Yogi Adityanath said in his nearly 22-minute address at the Mumbai roadshow.

The state government had worked out 25 sectoral policies and Uttar Pradesh had the potential for investment in every sector, he said.

With 11% of the country’s agriculture land, the state contributed 20% of the food grain production in India, he said, adding that Uttar Pradesh had unlimited potential in the dairy sector, too.

While only two airports were functional in the state before 2017, nine airports had been made functional now, he said.

The state government was working on 10 new airports and five of them were handed over to Airports Authority of India for operations while five more airports would be made functional soon, he said.

Highlighting improvement in the law and order situation, he said Uttar Pradesh had witnessed no communal riots in the period from 2017 to 2022.

Uttar Pradesh had got 64,000 hectare land freed from the possession of land mafia, he added.