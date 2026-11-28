Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday appealed to all MPs from Uttar Pradesh to support the proposed delimitation legislation, saying it would pave the way for implementing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies from the 2029 elections.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering prayers at Shaktipeeth Devi Patan temple at Tulsipur in Balrampur district on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I appeal to all the honourable MPs from Uttar Pradesh to support this Bill and contribute towards paving the way for implementing women’s reservation in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” he said in Balrampur.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

He welcomed the Union cabinet’s approval of the Delimitation Bill.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has already been passed by Parliament. Now, with the cabinet’s approval of the Delimitation Bill, the way will be cleared for a 50% increase in the number of seats in Parliament and state legislative assemblies,” he added.

“An important feature of this provision is that, based on the 2011 Census, the existing proportion of Lok Sabha seats allocated to each state will remain unchanged, and the number of seats will be increased in the same proportion. This will ensure that there is no apprehension of any state’s share being affected,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further said women’s reservation would initially be implemented for 15 years, and the process of rotation would be taken forward through the Election Commission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further said women’s reservation would initially be implemented for 15 years, and the process of rotation would be taken forward through the Election Commission. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“This is a historic and welcome initiative to provide at least 33% representation to half of India’s population in Parliament and state legislative assemblies,” he said.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will open the path for 33% reservation for women.

Pathak told media persons that increasing seats by 50% in Parliament and state legislative assemblies, including in Uttar Pradesh, will make the 33% women’s reservation effective and expand opportunities for women in politics.

Pathak criticised Opposition parties, specifically naming the Congress and the Samajwadi Party and accusing them of opposing women’s reservation in Parliament.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said women’s reservation is not a matter of political representation alone, but a resolve to give half the country’s population equal opportunity in policy-making, leadership and nation-building.

“Historic steps are being taken to give Nari Shakti rights, respect and effective participation in the decision-making process,” Maurya told media persons on Saturday.

“With a 50% increase in seats, along with giving women the benefit of 33% reservation, opportunities for representation will increase in all states. More public representatives will be available to carry the problems and aspirations of villages, towns and cities to the Houses,” Maurya said.

“Dalits, backwards, women and every section of society will get more opportunities to lead their region. More representation will strengthen democracy and the resolve of social justice will also be realised. Only when participation of all sections is ensured in the decision-making process, will the vision of Viksit Bharat and Viksit Uttar Pradesh be fulfilled,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}