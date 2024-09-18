Yogi flags off ‘Swachhata Marathon’ in Varanasi

LUCKNOW: In a bid to enhance cleanliness across urban areas, the Uttar Pradesh Urban Development department launched a special cleanliness drive on Tuesday. As part of the initiative, a continuous 155-hour cleanliness campaign will take place from September 25 to October 2, under the theme ‘Swabhav Swachhta, Sanskar Swachhta’ (Clean Habits, Clean Values). This drive aims to ensure clean environments, improve public health, and establish cleanliness as a key value in daily life. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributes sweets on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday, at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the Swachhata Marathon in Varanasi, marking the start of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva 2024’ campaign, while urban development minister A.K. Sharma participated in the inaugural event in Shahganj, Jaunpur.

Sharma said that the true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi was embedding cleanliness in our culture and values. The minister also engaged in volunteer work, planted saplings, and held discussions with sanitation workers, encouraging widespread public participation.

The campaign focuses on maintaining the cleanliness of public spaces, ensuring proper waste management, and promoting access to clean drinking water. Major urban areas, bus stations, railway stations, and tourist spots will undergo enhanced cleaning operations during the campaign. Local authorities have been instructed to regularly monitor cleanliness activities to ensure that garbage is properly disposed off.

Across the state, over 1,14,500 programmes are planned, with active involvement from local representatives, municipal workers, and the public. In Ayodhya, minister Surya Pratap Sahi led the cleanliness drive on the banks of the Saryu. In Mathura, Prayagraj, and Mirzapur, local officials have encouraged citizens to contribute to keeping their surroundings clean.

Municipal authorities, in collaboration with the health department, are conducting tests and inspections of water sources to maintain safety standards. Additionally, drainage systems and street lighting are being improved to address public safety and sanitation needs.

Through public awareness drives, authorities are discouraging the use of plastic and promoting alternatives like jute and cloth bags. Local officials are actively monitoring compliance. Volunteers, students, and self-help organisations are playing a key role in spreading the campaign’s message through various events and activities.

The state has also implemented an online monitoring system for cleanliness initiatives. High-performing municipalities and sanitation workers will be recognised for their efforts during the campaign. Awards will be presented to two municipal corporations, five municipalities, and ten town councils for their exceptional contributions.