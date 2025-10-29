Yogi for development of Ayodhya as world’s spiritual capital

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the development of Ayodhya should incorporate magnificence, faith and modernity and the main objective of Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 should be to develop the city as the spiritual capital of the world, besides ensuring its planned and sustainable development.

He was presiding over a high level meeting to review proposals for the Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 at his official residence here. The CM emphasised that only authorised activities as per the master plan be allowed in Ayodhya keeping in view reports of unauthorised plotting and habitation in the city, stated an official release.

A senior officer said the meeting was convened to discuss the master plan for the areas added to the Ayodhya development region. Adityanath said top priority should be given to Ayodhya’s cultural identity, religious dignity and environmental balance. It was informed at the meeting that the projected population of Ayodhya, which is 11 lakh now, would reach 24 lakh in 2031 and 35 lakh in 2047.

The CM said Ayodhya should be projected as a city of knowledge, festivals, pilgrimage friendly infrastructure, diversified tourism, historical circuits, heritage walk and a city based on solar energy in Ayodhya Vision 2047. He said the master plan envisages division of Ayodhya development region into 18 zones for balanced land use.

Adityanath said keeping in view the projected population of the city, the master plan proposes to have 52.56% land use for housing, 5.11% for commercial, 4.65% for industry, 10.28% for public use, 12.20% for transport and 14.31% for green and open areas.

He directed officers to ensure that the land for mixed/industrial use and for various activities on the 14-Kosi Parikrama marg be increased. “Keeping in view the projected increase in the population of Ayodhya, new townships, magnificent entry gates, multi-level parking areas, 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg, greenfield expressway, ring road, airport, temple museum, energy plants, hotels and modern civic amenities have been made part of the master plan,” added the CM.

Adityanath said the Ayodhya development region has 159 investment projects and there are estimates of investment of ₹8,594 crore there. These projects would open new doors for youths’ employment and give a boost to the region’s development. He added that Ayodhya has road, rail and air connectivity and would get world class traffic management and hospitalities.

Parking areas for buses/trucks should be developed towards Lucknow, Prayagraj, Gonda and Ambedkar Nagar while land should be reserved for sewage treatment and solid waste management plants, he added.