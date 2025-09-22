Yogi hails GST reforms, urges youth to stay away from addiction

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hailed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic Diwali gift to the nation and Uttar Pradesh,providing relief on essentials like educational materials, milk, curd, ghee, cheese and other food products, while imposing higher taxes on drugs and wasteful spending. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flags off NaMo Yuva Marathon from his official residence in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT)

He was speaking at the launch of the NaMo Yuva Run for a drug-free India from his residence on the eve of the new GST rates coming into effect from Monday.

To support youth aspirations, exemptions were extended to bikes, cars, houses, steel, cement and other necessities, he added.

Flagging off the marathon from Kalidas Marg to the 1090 Intersection, the chief minister energised the youth with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

Youth across villages, towns, and districts will symbolically burn effigies of evil—sin, oppression, corruption, injustice, and drug abuse marking the spirit of Vijayadashami.

He stressed that the reform ensures welfare for traders, relief for the poor, and benefits for all consumers, and urged that every resident of Uttar Pradesh be made aware of its significance.

He noted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is observing “Seva Pakhwada” nationwide from September 17, Prime Minister Modi’s birthday, to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Inaugurated by the prime minister from Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, with the theme “Swastha Nari, Sashakt Samaj,” the programme reflects his vision that empowering women strengthens families, society, and the nation. Nationwide, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers are adding a transformative dimension to Seva Pakhwada through blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, and health camps, linking the initiative with the vision of Viksit India.

Speaking about the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Yogi recalled the prime minister’s call to pledge towards building a Developed India by adopting five vows: removing the vestiges of slavery, respecting heritage, honouring soldiers and uniformed forces, promoting social equality, and fulfilling civic duties with honesty.

These vows, he said, will guide the nation towards development. Inspired by this vision, Uttar Pradesh has launched the “Viksit India – Viksit Uttar Pradesh” campaign, receiving overwhelming support from youth, farmers, workers, entrepreneurs and intellectuals.

Highlighting self-reliance as the foundation of progress, the chief minister said that a self-reliant society emerges from a healthy society, and events like the NaMo Marathon provide new direction and energy to youth. Since 2014, Prime Minister Modi has accelerated several initiatives for health and youth empowerment, he said.

Addressing the youth, the chief minister said that youth power represents boundless energy and when directed positively, it can transform the nation. When diverted towards drugs, it leads only to ruin, he said. He noted that the NaMo Marathon serves as a strong call for the youth to stay away from addiction.

The chief minister urged the youth to participate in these programmes with discipline and dignity.

UP BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, sports minister Girish Chandra Yadav, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharwal, BJP MLAs Yogesh Shukla (Bakshi Ka Talab), Dr Neeraj Bora (Lucknow North) and OP Srivastava (Lucknow East), and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.