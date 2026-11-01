Yogi launches 1725-crore Sardar Patel skill training, employment sector development scheme

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the ambitious ₹1725 crore “Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Skill Training and Employment Sector Development Scheme” at Lok Bhavan auditorium here on Saturday.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, launches the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Skill Training and Employment Sector Development Scheme, at Lok Bhavan auditorium in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The launch marked the 151st birth anniversary (National Unity Day) of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first deputy prime minister and home minister.

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This scheme aims to transform Uttar Pradesh into a global manpower hub and equip the state’s youth with skills to meet the demands of global industries, according to an official statement.

During the event, the chief minister inaugurated the official portal related to the scheme and laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the Skill Training and Employment Sector Development Centres in five districts: Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Uttar Pradesh minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Bhupendra Chaudhary said this scheme will prove to be a game-changer for the youth and industrial development of Uttar Pradesh. He stated that the biggest challenge facing industries today is the lack of a skilled workforce to meet their needs, while talented youth need the right direction and modern training.

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{{^usCountry}} To address this “skill gap,” the MSME department has developed this unique action plan, which will completely bridge the gap between youth and industry, he added.Chaudhary stated that an effective “hub-and-spoke model” has been developed by dividing the state’s 75 districts into nine special employment zones. This will connect youth from every district, town, and remote rural area directly to the mainstream. Whether a candidate is from an arts, commerce, ITI, or engineering background, each youth will be provided world-class training tailored to their interests and abilities. He said that in keeping with global market demand, these centres will provide intensive training in cutting-edge technical subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and data science, as well as in both Indian and foreign languages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To address this “skill gap,” the MSME department has developed this unique action plan, which will completely bridge the gap between youth and industry, he added.Chaudhary stated that an effective “hub-and-spoke model” has been developed by dividing the state’s 75 districts into nine special employment zones. This will connect youth from every district, town, and remote rural area directly to the mainstream. Whether a candidate is from an arts, commerce, ITI, or engineering background, each youth will be provided world-class training tailored to their interests and abilities. He said that in keeping with global market demand, these centres will provide intensive training in cutting-edge technical subjects such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and data science, as well as in both Indian and foreign languages. {{/usCountry}}

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