Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday proposed developing a dedicated ‘Singapore City’ and a high-tech industrial township near the Noida International Airport at Jewar.

CM Yogi Adityanath during the meeting with a 14-member high-level business delegation from Singapore. (HT)

He made the proposal during discussions with a 14-member high-level business delegation comprising leading industrialists and investors from Singapore.

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Led by the Singapore Business Federation, the delegation expressed interest in making substantial investments in strategic sectors such as logistics, semiconductors, data centres, green energy, urban planning and hospitality – with a resolve to accelerate UP’s progress towards the goal of a $1-trillion economy, according to a press statement issued by the state government.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 12 years, India has moved beyond the status of a fragile economy to establish itself among the world’s leading and robust economies. Similarly, over the past nine and a half years, Uttar Pradesh has shed its erstwhile ‘Bimaru’ image and emerged as the country’s growth engine. The state’s GDP, annual budget and per capita income have tripled, while women’s participation in the workforce has also increased threefold. Uttar Pradesh continues to remain a revenue-surplus state without imposing any new taxes on the public,” the chief minister said.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to his meetings with the Singapore president and prime minister during his visit in February 2026, Adityanath said investment agreements worth approximately ₹60,000 crore had been agreed upon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to his meetings with the Singapore president and prime minister during his visit in February 2026, Adityanath said investment agreements worth approximately ₹60,000 crore had been agreed upon. {{/usCountry}}

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“The state government is continuing to honour the assurance of safety, stability and speed given to investors during the Singapore roadshow,” he said.

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“The region, situated at the confluence of the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors and connected to a world-class expressway network, has the potential to emerge as a major supply chain hub for international companies in northern India. Uttar Pradesh has a land bank of more than 75,000 acres available for industrial investment. The six strategic nodes of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor located in Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot have received investment proposals worth more than ₹35,000 crore,” he added.

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh currently accounts for approximately 55% of India’s total mobile phone production and 60% of its electronic component manufacturing.

Highlighting the state’s agricultural potential, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh played a vital role as the country’s food basket. “There is considerable scope for collaboration between the state’s contribution of 21% to India’s foodgrain production and Singapore’s high-quality food packaging and export models,” he added.

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