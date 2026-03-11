Yogi reviews e-way, airport projects; orders faster land acquisition

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to expedite land acquisition for several proposed expressways and ensure that all infrastructure projects are completed within the prescribed timelines without compromising on quality. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviews ongoing and proposed infrastructure projects during a progress review meeting in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Sourced)

During a progress review meeting, the CM assessed the status of multiple ongoing and proposed projects, including the Chitrakoot Link Expressway, Farrukhabad Link Expressway, Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, Jhansi Link Expressway and Jewar Link Expressway, according to a government press statement.

He instructed concerned district magistrates to speed up land acquisition and remove all hurdles on priority so that construction work on the expressway projects can begin at the earliest.

“A strong infrastructure base is essential for the state’s rapid economic growth and unnecessary delays or compromise in quality in any project will not be acceptable,” Yogi Adityanath said while directing departments to ensure that under-construction projects are completed within set timelines with transparency.

Officials informed during the meeting that construction of the main carriageway of the Ganga Expressway has been completed while remaining works are progressing rapidly. They also said a proposal to extend the expressway from Meerut to Haridwar is under consideration.

Reviewing the Noida International Airport project at Jewar, officials said the airport has recently received a provisional aerodrome licence and land acquisition along with other development works are progressing.

The CM also reviewed the multi-modal logistics hub and multi-modal transport hub projects in Greater Noida and directed that land acquisition and construction work be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

While assessing the Chilla Elevated Flyover project in Noida, he instructed officials to strictly follow construction quality standards and contractual conditions.

In the irrigation sector, progress of the Middle Ganga Canal Project Stage-2 and the Erich Irrigation Project was reviewed.

In the energy sector, discussions were held on the proposed pump storage project in the Rihand-Obra region, environmental upgradation of thermal power projects and the proposed 100 MW solar power plant in Jhansi.

The meeting also reviewed the proposed Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre under Vrindavan Yojana in Lucknow and the Night Safari project in the Kukrail area. The CM said these projects will help boost tourism and the service sector.

Reviewing land acquisition progress in the Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority area, the CM directed officials to complete the process by June and deploy additional manpower if required.

The meeting also assessed widening of roads connected to inter-state and international borders and the Ghaghra river embankment protection project in Basti district.

Apart from infrastructure projects, the progress of the Chief Minister Model School Scheme, the proposed 300-bed Cancer Hospital in Lucknow and the Zero Poverty campaign was also reviewed during the meeting.