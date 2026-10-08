Asserting that Uttar Pradesh’s face has changed under Prime Minister Modi’s guidance and leadership, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the mafia has been reduced to dust, and the state’s heritage has become its new identity.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, and others wave to the crowd at the concluding ceremony of the Seva Sankalp Yatra, in Varanasi on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

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“Baba Kashi Vishwanath Dham and the grand temple at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya are examples of this. The magnificent Kumbh and the vibrant atmosphere of Mathura-Vrindavan also symbolise the new Uttar Pradesh and the new India,” he said.

Reflecting on the past law and order situation, Yogi noted that ten years ago, any land where a mafia figure stood would effectively become his.

He was addressing a felicitation ceremony for the ‘Seva Yatris’ (service travellers) and youth at the conclusion of the ‘Seva Sankalp Yatra’, which travelled from Vadnagar to Kashi, at Sampoornanand Sanskrit University. The journey was organised to mark the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Modi’s public service.

The chief minister congratulated Modi on behalf of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} Through this journey, holy water from Vadnagar reached Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while water from Varanasi was offered at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple. The yatra began on September 17, Modi’s birthday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Through this journey, holy water from Vadnagar reached Kashi Vishwanath Dham, while water from Varanasi was offered at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple. The yatra began on September 17, Modi’s birthday. {{/usCountry}}

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MODI’S 25 YEARS IN PUBLIC LIFE AN INSPIRATION TO SERVE COUNTRY: UP BJP CHIEF

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary on Wednesday said the prime minister’s 25-year political journey was an inspiration for serving the country and society.

“His life inspires workers towards national service and public service,” Chaudhary said, adding that the journey from Vadnagar to Kashi was not merely about covering a distance but a resolve to strengthen service, values and social solidarity.

Earlier, Modi addressed the Seva Yatris and others virtually and urged them to serve the country.

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NO ONE WILL BE ABLE TO HARM PM: HIMANTA

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said no one would be able to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi as long as the “power of Sanatan” exists in India.

Sarma also praised Modi’s leadership and BJP’s growth over the past two decades.

He remarked that there was a time when people could not even imagine the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, yet under Modi’s leadership, the temple was built.

The event was also attended by deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, UP ministers Anil Rajbhar, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Ravindra Jaiswal, and Hansraj Vishwakarma, Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari among others.