Yogi thanks PM over excise duty cut on petrol-diesel, subsidy on LPG cylinder
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the slash in excise duty on petrol and diesel. In a tweet and a press statement in Hindi, Adityanath said, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Centre in the public interest has reduced the excise duty by ₹8 per litre on petrol, and by ₹6 per litre on diesel. This decision, which is dedicated to public welfare, will benefit all sections of society equally. Thank you, prime minister.”
Announcing the duty cut on LPG cylinders through tweets, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will give ₹200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels. Yogi said that the cut in petrol, diesel, and cooking gas cylinder prices would bring great relief to UP’s farmers, poor families, women, and the general public.
Eight killed as vehicle rams into tree in Dharwad
At least eight people were killed and 13 others sustained serious injuries after a multi utility vehicle rammed into a tree in north Karnataka's Dharwad district in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased include three children, and among those undergoing treatment, the condition of three people is critical. Except for one person, all deceased were members of one family. While four people died on the spot, three died in hospital.
BEST gets its first woman driver; women conductors to join soon
Meet 42-year-old city resident Laxmi Jadhav who has broken the glass ceiling to become the first woman who will drive a BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus starting next week. Jadhav will drive the bus route between Dharavi bus depot and south Mumbai. The decision to introduce women as bus drivers and conductors was taken in January. They have been introduced under wet lease model, under which contractors paid per kilometre provide buses with staff.
Karnataka chief minister Bommai denies talks of cabinet rejig in Delhi visit
No discussions took place with the Bharatiya Janata Party central leadership regarding the Karnataka cabinet rejig or expansion, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said after he visited New Delhi on Saturday. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Bommai said that the consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and the legislative council. He added that he gave Union home minister Amit Shah's the list of candidates for the MLC and Rajya Sabha elections.
Rural artisans of Prayagraj bag first international order for their Moonj products
One District One Product (ODOP) initiative of the state government has started showing positive results here at Prayagraj. The moonj grass products made by one of the SHGs, managed by Bibi Fatima, 29 of Mahewa village in Chaka development block of Prayagraj have attracted an order from the US—the first international order for the women artisans.
Ludhiana MC team removes encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk
The municipal corporation teams on Saturday removed encroachments near Shivpuri Chowk. The tehbazaari wing officials and encroachers had a face off as the teams confiscated their vends from the site. More news in brief Dist logs a fresh Covid case Ludhiana A fresh case of Covid-19 was reported in the district for the second consecutive day on Saturday. There were 15 active cases in the district on Saturday.
