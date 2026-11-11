Yogi to participate in Chhath festival at Laxman Mela Ground on Nov 15

The 43rd Chhath Puja will be organised by Akhil Bharatiya Bhojpuri Samaj on November 15 and 16 at Laxman Mela Ground Chhath Ghat on the Gomti river banks. Preparations including cleaning, beautification, painting and decoration of the ghat are almost complete, and the Gomti’s water has been cleaned, shared Akhil Bhartiya Bhojpuri Samaj president Prabhunath Rai. The remaining minor works will be completed by November 12, while grand arrangements for tents, lights and decoration are being made.

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The programme will be inaugurated by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who will offer the first evening Arghya at 4pm on November 15, said Rai.

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“The four-day Chhath Puja festivities will begin on November 13 and conclude on November 16. November 13 will be celebrated as Nahay-Khay followed by Kharna on November 14. Evening Arghya and Usha Arghya to the rising Sun will be offered on November 15 and 16 respectively,” he said.

Rai said he met the officials of the state government and the district administration and requested for proper arrangements at all 110 places in Lucknow where Chhath Puja is held.

He contacted the district magistrate, municipal commissioner and officials of various departments for grand preparations at all places.

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{{^usCountry}} “Arrangements for steamer boats for devotees on the Gomti, cleaning of the river, deployment of Jal Police, civil police, traffic police, and fogging at the ghats and lighting arrangements have also been made,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Arrangements for steamer boats for devotees on the Gomti, cleaning of the river, deployment of Jal Police, civil police, traffic police, and fogging at the ghats and lighting arrangements have also been made,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Since devotees keep coming to and departing from the venue day and night on November 15 and 16, he also requested strong arrangements for women’s safety and smooth traffic.

More than 100 popular artistes will present cultural programmes at the 43rd Chhath Mahaparv.

Malini Awasthi will be one of the performing artistes. People who have done excellent work in society will also be honoured. Cultural programmes will begin at 2 pm on November 15 and the programme will conclude on November 16 at 8 am after offering Arghya to the rising Sun, Rai said.

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