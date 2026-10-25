After Shraddha Dubey’s arrest in cafe owner's death case, Lucknow cops mull reward for ‘escape aide’ Aamir

Lucknow police are considering announcing a reward for Aamir, a man suspected of helping Shraddha Dubey flee to Nepal and subsequently leave the neighbouring country after the October 9 murder of cafe owner Shiva Sharma.

A senior police officer had earlier said Shraddha disclosed the names of people who allegedly assisted her escape. (ANI)

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This follows the arrest of Shraddha’s sister Rashmi Dubey and driver Tanveer Ali alias Danish in Nagpur, police sources said on Saturday.

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The move comes as investigators seek to identify people who allegedly helped the trio evade arrest following the death of Lucknow cafe owner Shiva Sharma on October 9.

Also Read I Cafe owner death: Prime suspect model, 2 others brought to Lucknow from Nagpur

Escape via Nepal route

A senior police officer had earlier said Shraddha disclosed the names of people who allegedly assisted her escape.

According to sources, Aamir, a friend of Shraddha, allegedly helped her navigate the Nepal route. Investigators are examining his suspected role and whether he provided further assistance to the accused while they were on the run.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the proposed reward has not been officially confirmed. When contacted by Hindustan Times, the DCP (Central) denied that Aamir had been arrested or detained. His current whereabouts remain unclear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the proposed reward has not been officially confirmed. When contacted by Hindustan Times, the DCP (Central) denied that Aamir had been arrested or detained. His current whereabouts remain unclear. {{/usCountry}}

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During the investigation, police traced the accused’s movements across several locations.

A vehicle registered in Shraddha’s name was found near Rupaidiha, close to the India-Nepal border, after she allegedly travelled towards the border region.

The trio were arrested in a joint operation involving Lucknow police, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Nagpur police on October 20. Before their arrest, police had announced a reward of ₹50,000 each for information leading to their arrest.

Investigators are continuing to examine the movements of the accused and the alleged assistance they received while evading arrest.

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Police have not publicly confirmed the extent of Aamir’s alleged involvement in the case.