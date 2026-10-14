2 women killed as fire breaks out in high-rise building in Maharashtra's Nala Sopara

Two women were killed in a massive fire at a 14-storey building in Maharashtra's Nala Sopara late on Tuesday.

The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

The incident at Imperial Heights in Achole area of Vasai took place around 11.30pm. As fire engines were rushed to the spot, around 25 to 30 people were safely evacuated, officials said.

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The cause of the fire could not be immediately ascertained.

The deceased were identified as Falguni Shah (50) and Ashwini Parkar (50). Preliminary information suggested the woman may have died due to smoke inhalation.

Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation commissioner Prithviraj BP said several residents were rescued with the assistance of firefighters and TTL machines, while others managed to evacuate promptly. Eight people were rescued from outside the building with the help of a special TTL machine.

He said nearby banquet halls and hotels were made available to provide temporary accommodation to the affected families.

A detailed investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the fire, the commissioner said. The probe will also examine the building’s construction permissions, fire safety approvals, the condition of firefighting systems and the possibility of a short circuit in the electrical panel. Appropriate action will be taken if any negligence or safety deficiencies are found, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Local corporator Ashok Shelke, who alerted the fire brigade, reached the spot to help with rescue operations. As the fire was on the upper floors, several residents were trapped, making their safe evacuation the department’s immediate priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local corporator Ashok Shelke, who alerted the fire brigade, reached the spot to help with rescue operations. As the fire was on the upper floors, several residents were trapped, making their safe evacuation the department’s immediate priority. {{/usCountry}}

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The two bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the reports are awaited, the officials said.