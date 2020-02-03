e-paper
Maintenance work to blame for gas leak at Taloja MIDC

Maintenance work to blame for gas leak at Taloja MIDC

cities Updated: Feb 03, 2020 00:32 IST
Panic spread among residents of Taloja Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) on Saturday due to a minor gas leakage, as part of maintenance work, at a frozen foods storage company there. No persons were affected due to the leak.

Maharashtra Pollution control Board (MPCB) investigated the incident and found that the leakage of ammonia gas was a result of maintenance work at the industry.

“The leakage of ammonia gas in the unit was a result of maintenance activity which led to panic among nearby residents,” said S Joshi, returning officer, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

“The workers were evacuated as fire tenders too reached the spot. However, we have asked the industries to be more careful in such instances and inform the MIDC officials in advance to avoid panic,” added Joshi.

Nearby villagers also complained about a strong chemical stench which persisted for long.

