Tarn Taran man shot dead over land dispute; brother, father among 15 booked

Updated: Feb 24, 2020 23:58 IST

A 38-year-old man was shot dead at Kot Jaspat village in Tarn Taran district on Monday over a land dispute involving his father and younger brother.

The deceased was identified as Baldev Singh of Tarn Taran town. Among those accused are Baldev’s father Jagtar Singh, brother Sukhdev Singh and the latter’s two sons who live in the village.

The rest of the suspects were yet to be identified by the police.

The incident took place around 3:20pm when Baldev was returning home after attending a wedding function at the village. Before pumping four bullets into his body, the accused thrashed the victim brutally, said police.

The victim’s wife Palwinder Kaur said, “My father-in-law Jagtar Singh had transferred the family’s ancestral land on his younger son Sukhdev Singh’s name. Since my husband was entitled for half share of the land, we were pursuing a court case in this regard.”

“When we were returning from the function, four of our family members along with 11 persons waylaid us. They first thrashed my husband and then opened fire at him,” she said.

The police reached the spot soon after getting information about the incident.

Sadar police station in-charge Manoj Kumar said, “As per our preliminary investigation, the victim was killed over land dispute.”

A case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the accused.