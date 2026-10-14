Shillong, Amid scrutiny over the reported disappearance of over 13 lakh tonnes of coal from various depots in Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday stressed the need to reinvest mining revenue in sustainable livelihoods and community infrastructure through the District Mineral Foundation.

Meghalaya CM stresses reinvestment of mining revenue amid 13-lakh-tonne coal shortage row

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The remarks come days after a committee appointed by the Meghalaya High Court sought a detailed inquiry into the shortage of 13,02,456.184 metric tonnes of inventoried coal and called for responsibility to be fixed for its disappearance.

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The committee, headed by retired Justice B P Katakey, said the difference persisted between the 32,56,715 tonnes of coal recorded as available and the 19,54,258.816 tonnes found during physical verification by deputy commissioners.

It noted that the Supreme Court had held the state government to be the receiver and custodian of the coal.

Addressing a programme marking 10 years of the District Mineral Foundation at the State Convention Centre here, Sangma said mining remained a vital pillar of the state's economy, but revenue generated from the sector must be channelled into activities that create sustainable livelihoods for future generations.

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{{^usCountry}} Over the past decade, the DMF has mobilised ₹181 crore in the state, with 923 projects sanctioned, of which 542 have been completed, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Over the past decade, the DMF has mobilised ₹181 crore in the state, with 923 projects sanctioned, of which 542 have been completed, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The funds have supported the construction of classrooms, improvement of healthcare facilities, drinking water supply projects, footbridges connecting remote villages and environmental restoration initiatives, including water conservation dams and tree plantation in quarry areas.

"Mining is a very important part of our economy. But it is important for the state to be able to reinvest the revenue and the money we get from it, in the form of things like DMF and other activities," the chief minister said.

He called for greater investment in livelihood generation and income-generating infrastructure, particularly in mining-affected areas, and cited initiatives such as an eco-tourism park and a value-added bee products unit at Nengmandalgre, silkworm rearing and a weaving centre in Ri Bhoi, and a district emporium promoting locally produced goods.

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These initiatives demonstrated how mining revenue could be used to develop alternative economic activities, create employment and support local entrepreneurship, he said.

Sangma also emphasised the potential of food processing, tourism and value addition, saying greater emphasis on processing agricultural produce could improve returns for farmers and help establish sustainable enterprises.

Referring to the Meghalayan Age Pavilion, inaugurated in Shillong on Tuesday, he said it showcased the products of local entrepreneurs, including weavers, fruit wine producers and ice cream makers.

"Every single shop out there that has been opened is an entrepreneur of Meghalaya. Every single product that is being sold there is a product that is made in Meghalaya by our people," he said.

The chief minister urged Deputy Commissioners to explore innovative and productive ways to utilise DMF funds, particularly for projects that generate livelihoods and sustainable income.

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He said the state government, departments and the Chief Minister's Secretariat would support districts through the convergence of resources wherever necessary.

Sangma also asked districts where the DMF had not been constituted or was not functioning actively despite mining activities to take steps to operationalise it.

He urged district administrations to ensure the timely completion of sanctioned projects and effective utilisation of available funds.

On the broader mining sector, he said mining continued to support thousands of families and remained one of the state's major sources of employment.

The government was pursuing a gradual transition towards safer, scientific and environmentally responsible mining, taking into account Meghalaya's geological conditions and community land ownership system, he said.

Sangma said discussions with the Centre, including the Union Coal Minister, had led to positive developments towards reconsidering minimum area requirements for mining, potentially enabling smaller miners to participate in scientific mining.

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He added that the government was also examining ways to address regulatory challenges faced by small-scale miners extracting stone, boulders, sand and other minerals, while balancing environmental safeguards with employment generation and the economic interests of local communities.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.