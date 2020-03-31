Miss Tibet pageant cancelled amid Covid-19 outbreak

cities

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 16:24 IST

The controversial Miss Tibetan beauty pageant that’s eagerly awaited every year by Dharamshala’s exiled Tibetan community has been cancelled amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The 18th edition of the pageant was slated for June 5 to7 at McLeodganj.

“Now the contest will be held in 2021. Applicants have been told apply afresh for the 2021 pageant, which will also take place from June 4 to 6,” said Lobsang Wangyal, founder-cum-director, Miss Tibet.

“Hope everybody’s taking the greatest care and trying not to leave home to keep away from the crowds. Wish everybody safe and sound health in these trying times of the coronavirus epidemic,” he added.

This is the second year in a row that the beauty contest has been cancelled. Last year it was put off because of lack of contestants. In 2012 organisers did not hold the event in solidarity with Tibetan self-immolators.

Since its inception in 2002, the Miss Tibet pageant has been mired in several controversies.

Many, including the Tibetan government-in-exiles, had vehemently opposed it, saying beauty pageants were not a part of Tibetan tradition and were “aping” Western Culture.