Missing in reality, missing in manifestos: No roads, no water for 11 merged villages

With public rallies gathering momentum in the city, prior to the upcoming assembly elections, candidates have been stressing on providing water, building roads and bridges, while residents living in the 11 merged villages that were inducted into Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are still waiting for basic amenities to be in place, since the past two years.

The state government merged 11 villages within the municipal limits, on October 4, 2017. The merged villages include Lohegaon (Shivne-Uttamnagar (88 %), Shivane, Mundwa, Hadapsar-Sade, Satara Nali, Ambegaon Khurd, Undri, Dhayari, Ambegaon Budruk, Uruli Devachi and Phursungi.

The area falling under the jurisdiction of PMC increased from 250.64 sq km to 331 sq km after the merger. The total population of these villages is 2.78 lakh.

Some of the villages are still under gram panchayat, while some are in limbo as neither is PMC hearing their pleas nor the gram panchayat. The residents feel their voice is completely missing in current political discourse surrounding big announcements and have taken to social media to state their plight, showing pictures of potholed riddled roads and water taps with no connections to actual waterlines.

“Roads don’t have drainage, they have potholes and uneven surfaces. We continue to have water distribution problems in Dhanori. Even after becoming a part of the PMC, we do not have good public transport and constantly face heavy traffic congestion near Vishrantwadi. We have been listening to all these political speeches and none of them touches upon any of these issues. Elections have become a business for most politicians. After each election the assets of the politicians are increasing, but nothing for the taxpayer,” said Arun Kumar Nair, resident of Dhanori.

Satya Natrajan, a resident of Phursungi said, “Several candidates promised many things but nothing changed. Potholed roads and congestion haven’t changed after merger in Phursungi and we are still dependent on water tankers.”

“The Foundation of Housing Societies of Southern Hadapsar has circulated letters to each candidate citing serious concerns that have not been addressed since the last 15 years. Many MLA’s came and went, however, these promises were never fulfilled such as removal of illegal encroachment, water problem among others,” said Vaibhav Mane, a resident of Hadapsar.

Similarly, residents of Sus Pashan road are also complaining of incomplete work such as like removal of illegal garbage plant, traffic at Sus bridge, no dividers on the road, no street light and daily power failure.

