Aizawl, The Public Works Department of Mizoram has begun disbursing ₹7.4 crore in supplementary compensation to 185 landowners affected by the construction of the Aizawl bypass between Sihhmui and Muallungthu, officials have said.

Mizoram PWD begins disbursing supplementary compensation to those affected by road construction

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The compensation process, being carried out by the PWD's project implementation unit, is expected to be completed by October 23.

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The latest disbursement comes days after the Aizawl Bypass Road Western Side Landowners Welfare Association threatened to halt road laying from November 1 if its demands were not addressed.

The group had demanded the release of ₹7.4 crore before the end of October, along with greater transparency in the compensation process. The PWD had sanctioned ₹13.3 crore for the current round of supplementary compensation.

It had disbursed the first instalment of compensation in December last year.

The bypass project, being implemented under the PM-DevINE scheme, has faced concerns from landowners over compensation and other issues related to the acquisition and use of land.

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{{^usCountry}} The association, which claimed that around 348 people were affected by land acquisition on the Sihhmui-Muallungthu stretch of the bypass, complained about irregularities and a lack of transparency in compensation payments on October 6. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association, which claimed that around 348 people were affected by land acquisition on the Sihhmui-Muallungthu stretch of the bypass, complained about irregularities and a lack of transparency in compensation payments on October 6. {{/usCountry}}

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It also alleged discrepancies in information provided by the PWD in response to RTI queries, claiming that more than 100 landowners were still awaiting payment despite official figures indicating that only 17 beneficiaries were yet to receive compensation.

The association sought publication of a list of compensation beneficiaries and the amounts paid. It also demanded immediate land measurements for those who had opted for Land Settlement Certificates instead of monetary compensation.

Other demands include settlement of claims by stone quarry owners affected by the project, proper disposal of excavated earth at designated dumping sites and compensation for crops and plantations damaged by landslides or dumped earth.

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