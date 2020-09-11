e-paper
Home / Cities / Mohali: 16-year-old boy killed in road mishap

Mohali: 16-year-old boy killed in road mishap

The victim was the only brother to his four sisters

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

A 16-year-old pedestrian was killed in a road accident after being hit by a car on the Zirakpur-Patiala highway on Friday.

The victim has been identified as Karan, a resident of Nabha Sahib. The victim was the only brother to his four sisters.

The incident took place at around 10.30 am. Karan was crossing the road when a Bolero jeep coming from Patiala side hit him and left him severely injured. He was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead, said assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Ramesh Lal, who is investigating the matter.

He said that the driver of the vehicle sped away leaving his vehicle behind. A case has been registered against the accused.

