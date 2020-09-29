Mohali DC orders FIRs against agents bringing paddy from other states

cities

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:03 IST

Taking a strict stance on the illegal influx of paddy from neighbouring states in the district mandis of Mohali, deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan has directed the mandi officials to take legal action against arhtiyas (commission agents) violating the Punjab Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMC) Act.

While reviewing the paddy procurement scenario, it was brought to the notice of the DC that mandis adjoining the Haryana border often faced a glut due to an unprecedented arrival of paddy from other states via local commission agents. This, in turn, hampered the procurement process.

THe DC was informed that the local civil administration would make arrangements for estimated arrivals of produce from villages, but those arrangements tended to fall short due to illegal sale of paddy from neighbouring states.

Taking strict note of the transgression, DC Dayalan directed the police officials to establish special interstate border check-points so that “other state paddy” was unable to come in the district. He further issued directions to register FIRs and suspend licences of errant arhtiyas. Sub-divisional magistrates have been directed to maintain a constant vigil to ensure compliance.

Influx of other state paddy is prevalent in Lalru and Dera Bassi. On DC’s orders, check-points will be established primarily at Jharmari, Baltana, Barwara and other points as suggested by local SDMs.