Mohali grapples with shortage of beds for critical Covid patients

cities

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:36 IST

As Mohali struggles to stem rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which went past 5,500 on Wednesday, the district reels under acute shortage of beds for critical patients who fall under the Level-3 category.

At Gian Sagar hospital in Banur — the designated Covid facility of Mohali — only 10 beds have been dedicated to critical patients, while for others with less-serious condition, 300 beds have been allocated. The Mohali civil hospital does not have ventilator facility.

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “We have few beds for L-3 patients in Gian Sagar. We have been referring critical patients to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and PGIMER and GMCH-32 in Chandigarh. In case the need arises, we send such patients to private hospitals in Mohali as well.”

However, most of the private hospitals in Mohali have five to six beds for L-3 patients and all of them are occupied.

Mohali has already logged 124 deaths in past five months. Among those who succumbed to the virus were 70 senior citizens, while 116 people had comorbidities.

According to data provided by the administration, 80% of the victims suffered from diabetes and hypertension. Other had liver infections, kidney failures, cancer, heart diseases, asthma and respiratory problems.

How are Covid facilities categorised

The Mohali administration has created a dedicated chain of Covid-19 hospitals in the district — L-1, L-2 and L-3.

Facilities under L-1 category deal with uncomplicated cases of Covid-19, such as Chandigarh University in Gharuan that has 100 beds. Cases which require more attention are sent to L-2 category hospitals, such as Gian Sagar that has 300 beds, whereas critical patients are shifted for specialised treatment to hospitals equipped to handle L-3 category cases.

Gian Sagar hospital medical superintendent Dr SPS Goraya said they have only 10 beds for L-3 cases, 50 for L-2 and at least 250 for L-1 category patients. “We have requested the authorities concerned to add more beds for L-3 patients,” he added.

A senior doctor of the Mohali civil hospital, who was not authorised to speak with media, said they were facing issues due to the admission of L-3 patients.

“L-2 patients are generally bedridden and put on drip or need oxygen support. Patients of L-1 category, meanwhile, are generally asymptomatic and have a tendency to roam around the ward. So, we need to make extra efforts to control them,” he added.