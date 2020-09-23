e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mohali health department gets two new ambulances

Mohali health department gets two new ambulances

The civil surgeon said the ambulances have more space and are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery to facilitate transportation of seriously injured patients to nearby hospitals in a timely and safe manner.

cities Updated: Sep 23, 2020 00:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh on Tuesday flagged off two new ambulances provided by the Punjab government to the district health department from his office here.

Thanking health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the civil surgeon said the district health department had been able to get these ultra-modern ambulances through concerted effort. Both the ambulances will be deployed at Nayagaon and Singhpura near Zirakpur to transport road accident victims to the hospitals, he added.

Dr Manjit said these ambulances have more space and are equipped with state-of-the-art machinery to facilitate transportation of seriously injured patients to nearby hospitals in a timely and safe manner.

top news
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
Should we cheer the fall in India’s Covid-19 cases?
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
LS burns midnight oil to clear pending bills
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Samson, Smith outdo CSK in six-hitting spree as RR win by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In