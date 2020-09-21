Mohali MC replaces ‘perfect’ footpath slabs, railings for ₹6 crore

cities

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 02:09 IST

The residents of Mohali are up in arms against the municipal corporation (MC) for replacing “perfect” footpath stones and railings with new ones in Phases 5 and 7 at a cost of ₹6 crore.

Despite no recommendations from any expert or any policy in place, residents allege that since 2018, the Mohali MC has spent ₹50 crore on laying interlocking paver blocks in the entire city.

In the last two years (2018 and 2019), MC has approved 624 development works, of which 281 pertained to laying of paver blocks alone. Surprisingly, 30% of paver blocks were replaced even when the old ones were in good condition. In 2019, though ₹10 crore were allocated for the laying work, the MC spent ₹25 crore on it.

NS Kalsi, chairman of the Phase 4 RWA, has written a letter to the MC commissioner calling it was a wastage of public money, as stones and railings already in place were perfect and didn’t need replacing. “If the civic body does not stop misusing funds, we will be forced to move the Punjab and Haryana high court,” he said.

MS Aujla, former director of town planning, local government, Punjab, who is a resident of Mohali, said, “The reckless laying of concrete blocks on roads is not environment-friendly. Certain portions of road berms (of a uniform width all along the road for a better street picture) must be kept and maintained concrete-free for greenery as per environmental norms.”

MC has no policy on laying of blocks

Around two decades ago, it was decided that paver blocks will be laid only in markets, but presently, these are used on pavements and even in parks. This, despite the fact that the MC has not formed any policy on laying of blocks in over a decade.

Interlocking concrete blocks do not let water percolate, thereby hitting groundwater recharge, besides completely covering up the green space. As such, the blocks are laid as per the whims and fancies of the councillors, who seem to be in a race to get them installed in their wards.

Former Congress councillor Kuljeet Singh Bedi said, “Civic body is replacing footpath stones on the demand of the market welfare and residents welfare associations and councillors. For paver blocks, there should be some concrete policy, he said.

When contacted, MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said some of the works are undertaken after they are approved in the MC House. We only allot work when we get demands from associations or councillors, he added.