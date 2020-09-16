e-paper
Mohali woman ends her life over dowry harassment, husband booked

The victim’s father alleged that his daughter was murdered by her in-laws and they were trying to portray it as a suicide.

cities Updated: Sep 16, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

A 25-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Kambala village here on Tuesday night. No suicide note was recovered from the spot.

As per the police, she ended her life as she was being harassed by her husband and in-laws for dowry since her marriage.

The husband has been booked following a complaint by the victim’s father, who alleged that his daughter was murdered by her in-laws and they were trying to portray it as a suicide.

He told the police that her daughter got married in March 2015 and her husband and in-laws had been harassing her for dowry. The victim also has a one-year-old boy.

“We spent a lot of money on the marriage and on her son’s birth. Still, they kept harassing us for dowry. We were depressed due to their behaviour. I think her husband was planning to kill her and he along with his family hatched the conspiracy of suicide. I am sure she was murdered,” said the deceased woman’s father.

Following a post-mortem examination, the woman’s body was handed over to her father, who performed her last rites on Wednesday.

Sohana SHO Daljeet Singh and the investigation officer did not respond to calls despite several attempts.

A case has been registered against the husband under Section 304-B of the IPC at the Sohana police station.

