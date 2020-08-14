Mumbai cop booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

cities

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:04 IST

Kamothe police booked a Mumbai Police officer on charges of rape after his live-in partner claimed he refused to marry her. The woman, who is married and works at a leading information technology company, has been in an extra-marital live-in relationship with the officer since January.

The complainant, 45, approached Kamothe police on Monday to complaint against the 45-year-old assistant police inspector (API) attached to Mumbai Police’s crime branch.

The woman in her complaint said the API had sent her a friend request on a social media platform in 2018, at a time when she was not on good terms with her husband owing to constant fights. She accepted the request after seeing he was a police officer, but she did not respond to his texts on the platform for around eight months. However, they later became friendly.

A police officer said, “The duo met in Panvel in September 2018. He told her he was unmarried while she informed him of her marital status. The woman alleged that the officer told her he wanted to marry her. In January 2019, the officer rented a flat in Sector 11 in Kamothe and lived with the woman there till December 2019. She alleged that the officer kept a physical relationship with her promising marriage. Around March, she learnt that he is married and has a child. When she confronted him, he told her he will soon get a divorce.”

In January this year, the woman purchased a flat in Kamothe and the officer continued to live with her at her new flat till July. However, when asked, he refused to marry her.

“We have registered a case against the officer based on the woman’s complaint. We are gathering evidence and will decide on further course of action later,” said inspector Vimal Bidave, Kamothe police station.

The police have booked the officer for repeated rape and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made so far.