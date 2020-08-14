e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mumbai cop booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Mumbai cop booked for raping woman on pretext of marriage

cities Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:04 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

Kamothe police booked a Mumbai Police officer on charges of rape after his live-in partner claimed he refused to marry her. The woman, who is married and works at a leading information technology company, has been in an extra-marital live-in relationship with the officer since January.

The complainant, 45, approached Kamothe police on Monday to complaint against the 45-year-old assistant police inspector (API) attached to Mumbai Police’s crime branch.

The woman in her complaint said the API had sent her a friend request on a social media platform in 2018, at a time when she was not on good terms with her husband owing to constant fights. She accepted the request after seeing he was a police officer, but she did not respond to his texts on the platform for around eight months. However, they later became friendly.

A police officer said, “The duo met in Panvel in September 2018. He told her he was unmarried while she informed him of her marital status. The woman alleged that the officer told her he wanted to marry her. In January 2019, the officer rented a flat in Sector 11 in Kamothe and lived with the woman there till December 2019. She alleged that the officer kept a physical relationship with her promising marriage. Around March, she learnt that he is married and has a child. When she confronted him, he told her he will soon get a divorce.”

In January this year, the woman purchased a flat in Kamothe and the officer continued to live with her at her new flat till July. However, when asked, he refused to marry her.

“We have registered a case against the officer based on the woman’s complaint. We are gathering evidence and will decide on further course of action later,” said inspector Vimal Bidave, Kamothe police station.

The police have booked the officer for repeated rape and criminal intimidation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. No arrest has been made so far.

top news
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In