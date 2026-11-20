Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) plans to demolish unauthorised structures on its land outside the west of Prabhadevi railway station today, evicting 102 occupants from two chawls and ground-floor rooms to make way for residential quarters for its employees. The drive was originally set for Thursday but could not go ahead after residents moved the Bombay high court and police enforcement for law and order was not available.

Mumbai, India. Nov 19, 2026 - Western Railway plans to demolish the unauthorised slum located on railway land from Nov 19 to 20, 2026, near Prabhadevi Railway Station. Mumbai, India. Nov 19, 2026. (HT Photo by Raju Shinde) (Raju Shinde)

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A WR source said arrangements for today are in place. “We intend to construct residential quarters for our employees,” an official said.

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The residents, many of whom run shops, food stalls and general stores catering to corporate offices nearby, say their families have lived on the land for 50-60 years. They have asked authorities to verify their documents and earlier redevelopment and rehabilitation records maintained by the BMC and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, and to assess their eligibility for rehabilitation. They also want a fair and transparent process that considers their age, years of occupation and livelihoods.

Mangesh Kasalkar, a local resident, said the court asked them to approach the single bench from the division bench. “Although there is no stay, we have approached the state government seeking alternative accommodation,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Another resident, Sujan Shirishkar, said his family has lived there for over fifty years and the eviction notice received on November 14 gave too little time for them to vacate the space. “It is unfair that one fine day we are asked to vacate,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another resident, Sujan Shirishkar, said his family has lived there for over fifty years and the eviction notice received on November 14 gave too little time for them to vacate the space. “It is unfair that one fine day we are asked to vacate,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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WR officials said legal proceedings began on February 22, 2022, under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971. A show-cause notice was followed by hearings and final arguments, and an eviction order was issued on October 12 and served on occupants between October 15 and 17. A common notice announcing the November 19-20 schedule was pasted on the premises on November 14.

“As per our records, the occupants allegedly encroached on our land and erected unauthorised structures that are even ground-floor-plus-one,” a WR official said. The order warns that the railway may remove the structures and recover demolition costs if occupants do not comply.