12-year-old boy falls to death from terrace of 7-storeyed building in Vashi

A 12-year-old boy from Vashi died after falling from the terrace of a seven-storeyed building at Sector 17, Vashi, on Monday night.

Ishan Sandeep Gupta, a Class 7 student who was to turn 13 on Wednesday, was playing on a trampoline kept on the building terrace when he accidentally fell.

“There was a half-a-feet high trampoline placed on the terrace. The boy was jumping on it when he lost control and fell,” police inspector Pramod Toradmal from Vashi police station said.

When he fell, a woman from the adjoining building happened to see the fall and alerted the building residents of Maharani Housing Society.

“The boy fell on the ground floor and suffered multiple fractures, especially on his right side ribs. He was rushed to MGM Vashi Hospital wherein the doctors tried to treat him but declared him dead during the course of treatment,” an officer from Vashi police station said.

According to the police, the trampoline was there before Covid pandemic broke and nobody knew who placed it there. “Prima facie, it seems to be an accident,” Toradmal said.

According to police, the fence wall of the terrace is close to five feet but at the place where the trampoline was placed, the wall was four feet. The boy is survived by his 17-year-old elder brother aged 17, his father, who works in an entertainment company, and mother, a homemaker.