12-year-old drowns in Bhiwandi lake, friend rescued

THANE: A 12-year-old boy drowned in a lake while his friend was rescued by a passerby in the Bhadvad area of Bhiwandi on Wednesday afternoon.

View of Dal Lake after three days of intermittent snow and rain in Srinagar. Waseem Andrabi/HT

The deceased was identified as Ayush Maurya, a resident of Yogidham Society in Bhadvad. His friend, Aniket, was rescued and admitted to a private hospital, where his condition is reportedly critical.

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According to fire brigade officials, Ayush and Aniket entered the water without gauging its depth and began to drown. Another friend on the bank raised an alarm. Following this, a local resident pulled Aniket out of the water and rushed him to a hospital. However, Ayush could not be rescued.

Personnel from the Bhiwandi fire brigade and Shantinagar police station reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.

Nitin Chavan, Fire Officer, Bhiwandi, told HT, “We received information about the incident at 1 pm and immediately dispatched a team comprising firemen and other staff to the spot. With the help of a net and other equipment, the team recovered the body. It was handed over to the family. Further investigation into the case is being carried out by the Shantinagar police.”