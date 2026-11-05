138 medical seats vacant in Maharashtra; CET Cell announces three special admission rounds

MUMBAI: A total of 138 MBBS and BDS seats remain vacant in medical colleges across Maharashtra, with the state’s Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell announcing three special admission rounds to fill them for the 2026-27 academic year.

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The vacant seats include 84 MBBS and 54 BDS seats. While most are in private medical colleges and universities, two vacant BDS seats are in government colleges. No MBBS seats are vacant in government medical colleges, according to the CET Cell.

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Of the 84 vacant MBBS seats, 39 are in private medical colleges and 45 in private medical universities. Among the BDS seats, 22 are in private colleges, 30 in private universities and two in government colleges.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), New Delhi, has announced the schedule for three online special stray vacancy rounds to fill the remaining seats. The CET Cell released the schedule for the first round on Wednesday.

Candidates can submit their college and course preferences online between November 5 and November 7, until noon. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 8. Those allotted seats must report to their respective colleges with their original documents and pay the required fees by 5.30pm on November 10 to confirm their admission.

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{{^usCountry}} Only candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2026, registered for the state admission process and have not secured a seat in any earlier Group A admission round will be eligible, subject to the conditions in the admission information brochure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Only candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2026, registered for the state admission process and have not secured a seat in any earlier Group A admission round will be eligible, subject to the conditions in the admission information brochure. {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates who joined an MBBS or BDS course by October 26, including those admitted through the All India quota, will not be eligible. Those who were allotted seats in the third or subsequent admission rounds but did not join their allotted colleges will also be barred from participating.

The CET Cell said the schedules for the second and third special stray vacancy rounds will be announced on its official website.