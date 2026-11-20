MUMBAI: Two new talukas -- Gadhinglaj and Hatkanangale in Kolhapur district – have been added to the drought-hit list, bringing the total to 310 out of the state’s 358 talukas. With this addition, 86.59% of talukas are now drought-hit.

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The decision followed representations from local public representatives. Revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Thursday that officials have been asked to conduct on-ground verifications for demands to add another 12 talukas to the list.

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On Tuesday, the state government added four talukas -- Dindori in Nashik district, Wada and Vikramgad, in Palghar, and Chiplun in Ratnagiri – to its earlier list.

Bawankule added the government will take strict action against microfinance companies and banks harassing farmers for loan recovery, even as it has released ₹400 crore to complete pending water supply schemes, to address drinking water shortages.

“Farmers facing harassment by lenders should approach the police, district collectors or elected representatives instead of resorting to extreme steps. Finance companies and banks have been instructed to stop recovery pressure during the drought period and the government will launch a drive against those using coercive methods,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The 12 talukas proposed for inclusion in the drought-hit list include Karveer and Kagal in Kolhapur, and a few districts in Marathwada and Konkan. The push to include these in the list is so that citizens receive various waivers, including in agriculture pump bills and exam fees, restructuring of crop loans, revenue concessions, and suspension of agricultural loan recovery, among others. The government also assured that electricity connections to agricultural pumps in villages declared water-scarce will not be disconnected. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 12 talukas proposed for inclusion in the drought-hit list include Karveer and Kagal in Kolhapur, and a few districts in Marathwada and Konkan. The push to include these in the list is so that citizens receive various waivers, including in agriculture pump bills and exam fees, restructuring of crop loans, revenue concessions, and suspension of agricultural loan recovery, among others. The government also assured that electricity connections to agricultural pumps in villages declared water-scarce will not be disconnected. {{/usCountry}}

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“Though there are demands for the addition, the administration has clarified that talukas such as Karveer and Kagal cannot be included as they have sufficient water. Also, no relief package will be extended to ineligible talukas,” said an official from the revenue department.

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The state government has sent a memorandum of ₹31,000 crore to the central government seeking financial assistance to compensate for crop losses, generate fodder and fund irrigation projects.