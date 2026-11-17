THANE: A second drowning incident during Chhath Puja celebrations in Thane district within 24 hours claimed the life of a 20-year-old man in Kalwa on Monday morning. The victim, Pradeep Vinod Vishwakarma, a resident of Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa, drowned at Kalwa Lake Ghat after entering the water for the rituals. His body was later fished out and sent to Kalwa Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

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According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Vishwakarma had visited the ghat early on Monday to celebrate Chhath Puja. During the rituals, he entered the lake but failed to gauge its depth and began drowning. Fellow devotees alerted the police and fire brigade, following which rescue teams rushed to the spot.

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Four RDMC personnel, along with staff from the Jawahar Baug Fire Brigade and Kalwa police, joined the search operation.

Yasin Tadvi, in-charge of the RDMC, told HT, “Visibility underwater was poor because of the depth of the lake. We deployed an underwater telescopic camera to locate the body and eventually fished it out. It was subsequently handed over to the Kalwa police for further legal formalities.”

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{{^usCountry}} The incident came a day after a 22-year-old man, identified as Jugunu Kashyap, drowned in a pond in the Dawadi area of Dombivli on Sunday evening while celebrating Chhath Puja with his family. His body, which could not be retrieved on Sunday night because of darkness and the muddy water, was recovered in the early hours of Monday and handed over to his family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident came a day after a 22-year-old man, identified as Jugunu Kashyap, drowned in a pond in the Dawadi area of Dombivli on Sunday evening while celebrating Chhath Puja with his family. His body, which could not be retrieved on Sunday night because of darkness and the muddy water, was recovered in the early hours of Monday and handed over to his family. {{/usCountry}}

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Kashyap had entered the pond and dived in despite repeated warnings from his family, but drowned after failing to gauge its depth.