NAVI MUMBAI: A 21-year-old man has been arrested for murdering a 71-year-old woman inside her Khopoli home and robbing her gold ornaments. The accused, Yash Minbahadur Thapa, was acquainted with the deceased as their families knew each other.

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Police said Thapa, a compulsive gamer with debts running into lakhs of rupees, gained entry to the home of the deceased, Maheshwari Panikkar, in Indraprastha building at Bhanvaj village, on the pretext of inviting her to his grandmother’s first death anniversary ceremony.

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He then tied her hands and legs with a piece of cloth, strangled her with her dupatta and slammed her head against the floor, likely killing her on the spot. He allegedly fled with her gold mangalsutra and three gold bangles. Her body was discovered on November 11.

Khopoli police have arrested Thapa for the murder. They have also arrested Rajesh Jain, 51, a jeweller who purchased the stolen jewellery from Thapa.

Investigations revealed that Thapa had studied up to Class 12 and claimed to work in a restaurant in Mumbai. “His parents originally hail from Nepal but he was born and raised in India. He was allegedly addicted to online gaming and had debts running into several lakhs of rupees,” said investigating officer Sachin Hiray.

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{{^usCountry}} Thapa, who was arrested on Wednesday, has been booked for murder under the BNS. Police suspected Thapa had killed Panikkar after examining CCTV footage captured in the building and his mobile phone call detail records. Their investigation pointed towards him, as his movements in the vicinity of the crime scene were found to be suspicious. He was picked up in Goa, where had travelled with friends. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thapa, who was arrested on Wednesday, has been booked for murder under the BNS. Police suspected Thapa had killed Panikkar after examining CCTV footage captured in the building and his mobile phone call detail records. Their investigation pointed towards him, as his movements in the vicinity of the crime scene were found to be suspicious. He was picked up in Goa, where had travelled with friends. {{/usCountry}}

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During questioning, Thapa disclosed that he had sold some of the stolen gold ornaments to a jeweller. Police circulated photographs of the stolen jewellery among local jewellers, asking them to alert investigators if anyone approached them with the ornaments. However, 51-year-old jeweller Rajiv Jain withheld information about the jewellery despite the police appeal. Subsequent investigations established his alleged involvement in the disposal of the stolen ornaments, following which he too was arrested, said a police officer.