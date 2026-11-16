THANE: A 22-year-old man drowned in Dawadi Talao in Dombivali on Sunday evening while celebrating Chhath Puja with his siblings. The deceased, Jugunu Kashyap, a resident of Dombivali East, jumped into the pond around 6 pm despite his siblings warning him against it. His body was yet to be recovered till the time of going to press.

22-year-old man drowns at Dombivali pond while celebrating Chhath Puja

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According to local residents, Kashyap was unaware of the pond’s depth and began struggling soon after entering the water. His siblings and other locals raised an alarm and sought help. However, residents alleged that no lifeguards or fire brigade personnel had been deployed at the spot despite the large gathering expected for the festival.

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Following the incident, fire brigade and police personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation. Divers were deployed, but the fading light and depth of the pond hampered the rescue efforts.

Kalyan Rural legislator Rajesh More has also sought the National Disaster Response Force’s (NDRF) assistance to retrieve the body. “The fire brigade team is searching for the body using a boat. However, considering the darkness and the depth of the pond, we have requested an NDRF team. I have also contacted the Thane collector for assistance,” More told HT.