3 arrested for uploading 18-year-old’s intimate audition tape on porn site

MUMBAI: Three people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly luring an 18-year-old aspiring actress to audition for bold scenes for a web series and uploading the videos on a porn site. The woman found out when her friend informed her that her video had gone viral, said the police.

According to the crime branch officers, the accused claim that they work for a production house. In the first week of November, they called the woman to Arnala Beach in Virar, where four persons from the production company, including a director, a cameraman, an actor, and a female make-up artist, met her.

They took her to a lodge to shoot an intimate scene as part of the audition. They told her that the video was only for audition purposes and would not be used anywhere, a police officer said.

A few days later, her friend saw the video on a porn site and contacted her, after which, on December 14, she approached the Arnala police to lodge a complaint.

The officers traced the three men through the mobile number from which the complainant received the audition call.

The police have not revealed the names of the accused as they suspect more people could be a part of the gang that lured women for auditions and made them shoot obscene videos for porn sites.

The woman, who lives with her family in a rented house in Vasai-Virar, had visited several production houses looking to get small roles in television serials and Bollywood films.

“The three men have been arrested, and we are now finding out whether they had cheated other women using the same modus operandi,” said a police officer.

The accused are booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 501 (publishing defamatory matter) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 66E (violating the privacy), 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form), and 67A (publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.