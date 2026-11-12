3 Konkan beaches win international award, get ‘Blue Flag’

Mumbai: Three beaches in Maharashtra’s Konkan region featured on the list of 22 beaches across the country that received Blue Flag recognition. The state government had been pitching for the recognition of 12 beaches along the state’s coastline.

Konkan-beach

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Ladghar and Guhagar in Ratnagiri and Shrivardhan in Raigad received the International Blue Flag recognition, with the jury announcing the prestigious award for 2026-27. This is the first time Maharashtra has been featured on the international list of Blue Flag beaches.

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The three beaches met international standards for cleanliness, water quality, biodiversity protection, tourist safety, infrastructure and sustainable tourism management.

The Blue Flag season will begin on November 15, with the official flags being brought from the Netherlands for a formal handover and flag-hoisting ceremony.

Maharashtra Environment and Climate Change Minister Pankaja Munde said, “The recognition would put Maharashtra’s coastline on the global tourism map and boost local employment, tourism businesses and the economy. The government will continue efforts to develop other eligible beaches to international standards.”