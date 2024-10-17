30-year-old dies by suicide after being accused of rape
A man died by suicide in Malwani after being accused of raping a 15-year-old girl. Police were searching for him when the incident occurred.
Mumbai: A man died by suicide in his house on Tuesday after being registered in a rape case of a 15-year-old girl in Malwani in Malad west.
According to the police, the accused visited his 35-year-old girlfriend’s house on Sunday and upon finding her daughter asleep, allegedly raped her and fled the spot. The girl’s parents are separated.
The teenager told her father about the incident, and he approached the police. Based on his complaint, a rape case under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 was registered.
The officers said that they had launched a manhunt for the accused and were searching for him in the area when they learnt about the suicide. There was no suicide note found at the spot. “It seems that the accused feared being arrested due to which he committed suicide. We have registered an accidental death report and are investigating to find out the reason behind his death,” said a police officer from Malwani police station.
