Fri, Sept 19, 2025
32-year-old killed in chemical factory blast, another critical

ByPankaj S Raut
Published on: Sept 19, 2025 06:44 am IST

A chemical factory blast in Palghar killed a 32-year-old worker and critically injured another; investigations are ongoing.

PALGHAR: A 32-year old worker has died due to severe burns and another has been critically injured due to a blast in a chemical factory in Palghar on Thursday evening. The injured victim is being treated at a private hospital in Palghar.

According to the police, Limbani Salt Industries, situated in a private industrial estate not far from the Palghar railway station, is a factory that manufactures chemicals and supplies them to various labs and industrial sectors. On Thursday, the owner of the factory and five workers were manufacturing a chemical product when the reaction between a metal and an acid resulted in the blast, said the police.

The police said that the two workers who suffered severe burn injuries in the blast were immediately rushed to a private hospital, but one of them, Deepak Andhare, died on the way. Two other workers are currently in a stable condition and their minor injuries are being treated at another private hospital.

Officials of the Industrial Safety Department and the police have begun investigating the matter.

