NAVI MUMBAI: A 34-year-old man who arrived at Navi Mumbai International Airport from Abu Dhabi went missing shortly after landing on October 31. The airport police registered a kidnapping case against an unidentified person on Tuesday after the man’s father lodged a complaint.

34-yr-old goes missing at NMIA, kidnapping case filed

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Sushant Tambe had arrived at around 4.37am from Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, according to his father, Madhukar Tambe, 65. He was supposed to reach his home in Badlapur East but never arrived.

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The complaint alleges that an unidentified person lured Sushant away from the airport premises. How the person approached him and where he was taken remain unclear.

“The matter is still under investigation and we are still determining the circumstances leading to his disappearance. Since he failed to reach his destination it’s been considered as a case of kidnapping,” said the senior inspector Dipali Patil, adding that they are yet to establish the identity of the person suspected of taking Sushant away.

The International Airport police registered an FIR on November 3 under Section 140(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with kidnapping or abduction with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine a person.

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{{^usCountry}} Sushant is five feet tall, has a medium build and speaks Marathi, Hindi and English, according to police. He was reportedly wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans when he went missing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sushant is five feet tall, has a medium build and speaks Marathi, Hindi and English, according to police. He was reportedly wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans when he went missing. {{/usCountry}}