NAVI MUMBAI: Four people have been arrested for running a Ponzi investment scheme operated under the guise of selling Ayurvedic products in Navi Mumbai. Those arrested include the chairman and managing director of Arthavardhan Health and Wealth Pvt Ltd.

4 held for Ponzi scam offering ₹6 lakh a month

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The company lured investors with the promise of high returns, where members received commissions for recruiting new investors. According to the police, the scheme required an initial investment of ₹5,000 to obtain membership. Members were promised ₹1,000 for every pair of new members they enrolled, with potential monthly earnings of up to ₹6 lakh. The company also offered a separate return scheme under which investors depositing ₹500 every week, without recruiting anyone, were promised ₹60,600 over 14 months.

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The racket came to light after the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch received a tip-off about the scheme. Police sent a decoy customer to meet Pradeep Shardul, 48, who was later arrested and who explained the investment model to him.

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{{^usCountry}} Shardul and Mahadev Kakade, 42, also arrested later, collected ₹5,000 online from the decoy and generated a membership ID. Santosh Arvel and Omprakash Gupta, 40, who were present at the location, were allegedly persuading other people to invest in the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shardul and Mahadev Kakade, 42, also arrested later, collected ₹5,000 online from the decoy and generated a membership ID. Santosh Arvel and Omprakash Gupta, 40, who were present at the location, were allegedly persuading other people to invest in the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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Police then conducted a raid and arrested all four accused.

Investigations have revealed that only around 10% of the money collected from members was being spent on ayurvedic products, while the promised returns to investors were being paid using deposits collected from new members. The scheme, launched in August, had generated around 9,000 membership IDs within three months, the accused told the police. The scheme depended on continuously enrolling new members to meet the payment commitments made to existing investors.

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An FIR has been registered at the APMC police station under Sections 318(4) and 316(5) for cheating and criminal breach of trust, of the BNS and various sections of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

Mahadev Kakade is the CMD of Arthavardhan Health and Wealth and a resident of Yeola in Nashik district; Shardul and Arvel are residents of Chembur; and Gupta is a resident of Vashi.

Police have seized two cars and Arthavardhan-branded products worth ₹5.36 lakh. The total value of the seized property, including the vehicles, is estimated at ₹26.36 lakh.

Police have urged those who invested in the scheme to approach the Economic Intelligence Unit of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch or the APMC police station with payment records and other supporting documents.