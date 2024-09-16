MUMBAI: The BMC has proposed the redevelopment of 47 municipal markets, with 14 of the projects to be managed internally by the civic body. Twenty markets will be redeveloped under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, some of them being Pali Market in Bandra West, Park Site Market in Ghatkopar and Tilak Nagar Market in Chembur. 47 municipal markets to be redeveloped and branded

A key focus of the proposal is the modernisation and branding of all the markets. These efforts aim to not only enhance the aesthetic appeal of the markets but also attract more business, benefiting both vendors and consumers.

Four markets taken up by the BMC in-house are currently under construction: Mahatma Jotiba Phule Market (Phase II) in A Ward in South Mumbai; Shirodkar Municipal Market in F South Ward in Parel; Babu Genu Municipal Market in E Ward in Byculla and Topiwala Municipal Market in P South ward in Goregaon.

Four more markets are at the tender approval stage: Chemburkar Municipal Market in M West Ward, Krantisinh Nana Patil Market in G North Ward in Dadar, Bandra Town Market in H West Ward and Navalkar Market in K East Ward. Twelve other markets are in the planning stage.

Efforts are underway to modernise and improve the infrastructure and management of municipal markets, ensuring that they meet the needs of both vendors and customers while promoting sustainability. One of the primary steps includes redeveloping markets under Regulation 33(21) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations 2034.

“The proposed infrastructure upgrades include creating dedicated loading and unloading platforms, bifurcating commodities to streamline business operations, and installing passenger and goods lifts as well as escalators for easy movement,” said an official from the BMC’s market department. “To improve crowd management, sufficient width in internal passages will be prioritised, along with ensuring enough height for adequate natural light and ventilation. Additionally, proper drainage systems, ventilation, parking facilities, and garbage chutes will be introduced to improve overall functionality and cleanliness. To maintain the quality of perishable goods, cold storage facilities for chicken, mutton and fish will be allowed in all suburban markets.”

The official said that an increase in stall charges and rent was inevitable. “This is a necessary step to generate revenue for the long-term upkeep of these upgraded markets,” he said. “A policy will also be developed to rent out extra space generated through market redevelopment, which will further help offset future maintenance costs.”

The BMC’s focus is on sustainability, with plans to implement recycling systems for market-generated garbage. “Efforts will also be made to harness energy from animal waste, offal and feathers, turning potential waste into a valuable resource,” added the civic official.

The allotment to all vendors or project-affected persons (PAPs) will be facilitated through an online system, making the process more transparent and efficient.

“To enhance security and keep an eye on illegal activities, CCTV cameras will be installed in all markets,” said the official. “This will also prevent encroachments by licensees, ensuring better regulation of market spaces. These measures aim to transform markets into modern, efficient, and sustainable spaces that benefit all the stakeholders involved.”