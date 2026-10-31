Navi Mumbai: Nearly five months after a 14-year-old Kho Kho player died of electrocution near his school playground in Kamothe, police registered a case against his coach and the school principal, following a complaint by the boy’s father alleging that he had been asked to install a halogen light despite being a minor.

5 months after boy’s electrocution, coach and principal booked

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The deceased, Dadasaheb Edke, was playing Kho Kho near Dattusheth Patil Vidyalaya in Sector 9, Kamothe, on May 30 when he allegedly came into contact with a halogen bulb installed on a tree.

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He suffered an electric shock and collapsed. He was taken to MGM Hospital in Kamothe, where doctors declared him dead at around 7.32pm.

In his complaint, the boy’s father, Dattatray, 42, alleged that Kho Kho coach Sanket Shivaji Kare, 22, had instructed his son to install the halogen light. He alleged that the coach was aware that the boy was a minor but assigned him the task without ensuring adequate safety precautions.

Dattatray has accused both the coach and the school of negligence, holding them responsible for his son’s death.

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{{^usCountry}} The Kamothe police registered an FIR against Kare and the school’s principal on Thursday under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with causing death by negligence and acts done with common intention, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Kamothe police registered an FIR against Kare and the school’s principal on Thursday under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deal with causing death by negligence and acts done with common intention, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

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The case was registered following an inquiry into an accidental death report (ADR) recorded by the police after the incident.