MUMBAI: Fifty meritorious students from municipal schools will visit Singapore and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), inspiring them to dream and hopefully see a future in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). The students will be selected based on their projects at science exhibitions organised at the school, ward and central levels.

50 BMC students to visit Singapore, ISRO

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The cost of the educational visits will be borne by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BJP’s Mumbai president, Ameet Satam, announced on Friday. Satam was speaking at an event at a civic school in Dadar, to launch various initiatives for students.

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These included two initiatives aimed at promoting constitutional values and inspiring students, and the release of ‘Smart Nagrik’, a set of ten books prepared by teachers for students across 10 classes. The books aim to create awareness about the Constitution, citizens’ rights and duties, and the values needed to become responsible citizens.

The civic body also launched ‘Vidyarthi Prerana’, a book for Class 6 students that introduces them to the life and struggles of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis applauded the BMC on the books and said they could be taught in schools affiliated with international boards as well. He stressed the importance of introducing children to the Constitution at an early age.

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{{^usCountry}} The event was presided over also by former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai. Both leaders addressed questions on civic issues, including when they would get open playgrounds and why separate cycling tracks were not available. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event was presided over also by former Chief Justice of India Bhushan Gavai. Both leaders addressed questions on civic issues, including when they would get open playgrounds and why separate cycling tracks were not available. {{/usCountry}}

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Fadnavis said, “The Constitution gives people the right to protest. However, it also lays down rules on how to deal with protests that go beyond its limits. Some people are now saying that issues will be resolved on the streets and not in parliament. They are trying to create chaos in India, similar to what is happening in neighbouring countries.”

However, the Constitution makes India different from these countries and keeps its democracy strong. All issues can be resolved within the framework of the Constitution and through Parliament,” Fadnavis said, in an oblique reference to the opposition’s protests currently raging in Delhi and elsewhere.