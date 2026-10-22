53-yr-old man unloading cargo in Mumbai dies as passing bus hits parked tempo door

A 53-year-old man was killed in Mumbai’s Majas area on Wednesday after a passing bus struck a parked tempo’s door, sending it swinging back into him as he unloaded cargo, police said on Thursday

Police said the incident took place at 10:15am on October 21 near PMG Colony (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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Police said the incident took place at 10:15am on October 21 near PMG Colony.

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The deceased has been identified as Farid Ahmad Shaikh. Police said the bus, operated by wet-lease contractor Mateshwari with BEST, was travelling from Majas depot towards Andheri on route 441/31.

The bus driver told the police that the utility vehicle was parked on the left side of the road. Shaikh was unloading chickens and opened the vehicle’s rear door moments before the bus passed through.

“The door struck the bus’s left rear corner before rebounding and hitting Shaikh, causing him to fall and sustain injuries. The bus driver initially continued ahead but stopped after passengers told him a person had been injured in the incident,” a BEST official said.

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{{^usCountry}} Other workers also followed the bus and confronted the driver, who called the police helpline to report the incident. The two vehicles were taken to the MIDC police station. Police allowed the driver and conductor to leave, with instructions to keep the bus at Majas depot pending further action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other workers also followed the bus and confronted the driver, who called the police helpline to report the incident. The two vehicles were taken to the MIDC police station. Police allowed the driver and conductor to leave, with instructions to keep the bus at Majas depot pending further action. {{/usCountry}}

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Police received information later in the night that Shaikh had succumbed to his injuries and an accidental death report (ADR) had been registered. The driver has been booked for causing death due to negligence, dangerous driving and rash driving.