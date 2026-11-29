MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday rejected the bail plea of former MLA Vivekanand Patil, the main accused in the alleged ₹547-crore loan fraud at Karnala Urban Cooperative Bank, observing that such frauds pose a serious threat to the integrity of the financial system.

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The alleged fraud came to light after a senior Reserve Bank of India official conducted an inspection in 2018 and found irregularities in loans extended by the urban co-operative bank. A special audit conducted in 2019 found that 63 bogus loan accounts were opened and huge amounts were transferred to Patil’s Karnala Charitable Trust and Karnala Sports Academy.

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On February 17, 2020, an FIR was registered against Patil, who was also the chairman of the bank, and several others, and the ex-MLA was arrested in the case. He approached the high court through advocate Rahul Thakur after his bail plea was rejected by the trial court on October 17, 2025.

Patil sought bail contending that he had voluntarily surrendered properties worth ₹834 crore, which could be utilised to pay off the alleged fraud amount of ₹547 crore. He said 96% of the depositors, having dues of less than ₹5 lakh, had already been paid.

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{{^usCountry}} His counsel also pointed out that the ex-MLA had completed five years in jail and though the trial had commenced, it was not likely to conclude soon, as there were 249 witnesses cited by the prosecution against the 83 accused. The counsel added that Patil was 70 years old and suffering from life threatening ailments, requiring continuous medical attention. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His counsel also pointed out that the ex-MLA had completed five years in jail and though the trial had commenced, it was not likely to conclude soon, as there were 249 witnesses cited by the prosecution against the 83 accused. The counsel added that Patil was 70 years old and suffering from life threatening ailments, requiring continuous medical attention. {{/usCountry}}

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Additional public prosecutor Vinod Chate opposed the plea, pointing out that almost all the 87 properties attached by the State CID in the case under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999 were encumbered and hypothecated in favour of the Raigad District Central Co-operative Bank and the Alibag Urban Co-operative Bank. Chate said that Patil siphoned off funds to his personal firms and thereby, duped gullible depositors of their hard-earned money and caused great economic loss to them.

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A single judge bench of justice Shyam C Chandak accepted Chate’s arguments and rejected the 70-year-old’s bail plea, observing that there was “a strong prima facie case” against him. The court noted small depositors had been paid an amount of ₹350 crore by an insurer, but since almost all the properties attached in the case were encumbered, those were not available to clear the dues of other depositors and the insurer.

The court thus refused to accept Patil’s long incarceration and slow progress of the trial as the grounds for releasing him on bail and rejected his bail plea.