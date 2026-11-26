MUMBAI: A day after 56 people, including a pregnant woman and 17 children, were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after consuming chicken shawarma from a roadside stall in Bhiwandi, the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) on Wednesday launched a special drive against unauthorised food stalls across the city.

Thane, India - November -25, 2026: Several citizens have suffered food poisoning after consuming shawarma in the Vanjarpatti area of Bhiwandi city. They are currently undergoing treatment at Indira Gandhi Hospital. A case has been registered at Nizampura Police Station in connection with the incident. Meanwhile, the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation has taken action against the concerned shawarma vendor by demolishing his stall. ,in Thane. (Praful Gandgurde / Hindustan Times) more less

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On Wednesday, civic officials removed several stalls in Vanjar Patti Naka, including the one from which the affected people had purchased the shawarma. The civic body has also announced a joint inspection drive with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to check food quality and hygiene across the powerloom town.

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The affected people began developing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and abdominal pain after consuming chicken shawarma from the roadside stall. The affected people went to the Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Sub-District Hospital on Tuesday afternoon and were admitted for treatment.

According to the municipal corporation, the total number of people affected reached 56 on Tuesday, comprising 14 men, 25 women and 17 children. None of them was in a critical condition. Hospital authorities have collected samples of vomit and stool from the patients and sent them to a forensic science laboratory to identify the possible cause of the illness and the bacteria responsible.

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{{^usCountry}} A patient recounted falling ill a day after consuming the food. “I ate shawarma on Monday, and the next day I fell ill. I remained sick throughout the day and was unable to even stand up. Following this, I was admitted to the hospital,” the patient said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A patient recounted falling ill a day after consuming the food. “I ate shawarma on Monday, and the next day I fell ill. I remained sick throughout the day and was unable to even stand up. Following this, I was admitted to the hospital,” the patient said. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, the municipal corporation’s health and enforcement teams conducted a special drive in Vanjar Patti Naka on Wednesday and removed several roadside food stalls, including the one linked to the suspected food poisoning cases.

Civic officials said a case had been registered against the eatery owner at Nizampura police station on Tuesday under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and food safety regulations. Police are searching for the accused.

Deputy municipal commissioner Balkrishna Kshirsagar said the civic body had earlier conducted a joint drive with FDA officials against unhygienic food stalls across the powerloom town. The drive, which was suspended during Diwali, will resume from Thursday.

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The joint teams will target unauthorised food stalls encroaching on roads and inspect hygiene and cleanliness at food preparation units. They will also examine the quality and storage of raw materials, particularly chicken and meat, and verify whether establishments have the necessary regulatory permissions.